Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 92,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,615. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

