Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 108.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. 1,094,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,157. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.