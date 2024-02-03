PGGM Investments Sells 1,474 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.33. 2,301,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,047. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.