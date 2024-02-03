PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,047.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $975.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $951.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,054.57.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

