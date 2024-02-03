PGGM Investments Acquires 21,149 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,247,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.58. 2,050,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.76.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

