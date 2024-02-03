Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 899.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $26,101,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

