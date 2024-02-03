Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

GILD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

