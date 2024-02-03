Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.850-18.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.85-18.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.41. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,646,000 after acquiring an additional 239,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

