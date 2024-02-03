Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
