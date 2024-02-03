Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

