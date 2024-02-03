Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 646 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $119.23.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

