Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.41. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.93.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

