1,278 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

