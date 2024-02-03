140 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,975,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $504.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $508.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.04.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

