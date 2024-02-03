Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,863. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

