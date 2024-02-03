AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

