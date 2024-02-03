KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,130 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

