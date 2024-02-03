Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,750 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.99.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.