J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $62.64 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 799,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,642,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Medtronic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

