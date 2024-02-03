RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,585 shares of company stock worth $12,327,826 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

