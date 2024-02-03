RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AtriCure by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.40. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

