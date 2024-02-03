Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,561.39. 197,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,433.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,173.99.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

