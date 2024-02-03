Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.64. 4,032,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,297. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

