Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 5,572 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $84,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. 2,399,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,481. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

