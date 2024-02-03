Newport Trust Company LLC Has $49.96 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.19% of Ashland worth $49,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ashland by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 124.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 758,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.