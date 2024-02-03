Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 2,293,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,455. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

