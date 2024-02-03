Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $17.43 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 212,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,161. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -973.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

