Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 9.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

