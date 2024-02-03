KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.69. 322,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

