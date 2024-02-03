Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,708. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $330.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

