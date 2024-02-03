Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,130,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,336,824. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

