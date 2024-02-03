Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.26. 1,487,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,068. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.