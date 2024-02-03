Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 113,342.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 886,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

