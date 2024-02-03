Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $430.86. The company had a trading volume of 201,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,147. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

