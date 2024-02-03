Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

