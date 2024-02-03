Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 26,634 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.74% of Phibro Animal Health worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,893. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

