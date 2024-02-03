Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 138,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,917. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

