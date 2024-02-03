Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 168,850 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,850 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Forestar Group worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 152,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forestar Group

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $68,922.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.