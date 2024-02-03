Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %
FISV stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. 2,565,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
