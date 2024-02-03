Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

