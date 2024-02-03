Amalgamated Bank Purchases 14,506 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

MU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,450,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

