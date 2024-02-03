Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $136.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43. General Electric has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

