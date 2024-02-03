Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $8,668,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

