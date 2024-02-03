Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $221.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

