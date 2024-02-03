Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

