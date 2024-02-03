Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

