Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $7,177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 47.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $596,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

PSA stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.