Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

