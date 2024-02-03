Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,428,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

