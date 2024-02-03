Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.