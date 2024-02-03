Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,277 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

